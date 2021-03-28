SWARTZ, REBECCA

SWARTZ (Davis), Rebecca "Tara"



Rebecca "Tara" (Davis) Swartz, 54 of St. Paris, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in her home.



Tara was born March 20, 1967, in Dayton, Ohio. Tara was in the 1985 graduating class of Graham High School and The Community Hospital School of Nursing, class of 1988 earning her RN. She received a prestigious award from AOPHA for Excellence in Caring as the Director of Nursing at Dayview Care Center in New Carlisle and The Salute to Nurses award from Health Care Today before she was forced to retire due to ALS. During her tenure at Dayview Care Center, Tara lead the nursing staff to the top 10% of nursing homes by Consumer Reports. Nursing was her passion, and she was known for never asking her staff to do anything she wouldn't do herself.



She was a member of the Sacred Heart Parish. She enjoyed spending time with and spoiling her grandchildren, baking copious amounts of food especially around Christmas, shopping especially on Black Friday and celebrating any occasion with her large family. Tara loved spoiling any dog that crossed her path, but especially her companions, Daphne, Dreyfus and her most recent protector, Graham the Giant Chocolate Lab.



Tara was loved by many but loved many more. She will be dearly missed. The family would like to thank all of the people who have supported her in the 18-year battle with Lou Gehrig's disease. Tara never met a stranger and loved everyone she met; for she "did for the least of these".



Tara is survived by her husband, Michael "Mike" Swartz; parents, James (Debra) Davis and Patricia (Clyde, "Pops") Welch; children, Victoria (Ethan) Hess and Gabriel (Autumn) Swartz; grandchildren, Amelia & Jayce Hess and Delaney & Kolbie Swartz; siblings, Darren "Steve" Davis, Steve (Barbara) Welch, Tracy (Craig) Callison, Nick (Trish) Davis, Laura (Craig) Whetstone and Jordon Davis (fiancé, Sigourney Weaver); sisters-in-law, Cynthia (John) Unkefer, Rebecca (William) Murillo, Debra Holmes and Beth Lloyd as well as 16 nieces and nephews, 5 great-nieces and nephews and many aunts, uncles and cousins.



She is preceded in death by her siblings, Everett Welch and Lisa Pence; cousin, Jenny Cotton and best friend, Lori Routzong.



Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending.



A private memorial service will be held for the family on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, with Pastor Del Bonar officiating. Live Stream will be available on the Vernon Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 12:25 p.m. In addition, the service will be recorded and posted on the funeral home's Facebook.



A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Tara's life will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The ALS Association, Central & Southern Ohio Chapter, 1170 Old Henderson Road, Suite 221, Columbus, Ohio 43220.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.vernonfh.com