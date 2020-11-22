SWARTZEL, Velma Bee



Velma Bee Swartzel, age 83, of Dayton, passed away on



November 14, 2020. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on March 15, 1937. She



was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Harry Swartzel; son-in-law, Bruce Kurrek; grandson, Frank Edward Kurrek; and 5 siblings. She is survived by her loving daughter, Deborah Kurrek; granddaughter, Angela Richmond; great-grandchildren, Kayla, Katie, Kylie, Carson, Molly, Zach and Trinity; and many other loving family and friends. In her free time, she loved to play BINGO, scratch off lottery tickets and adored her time spent with her daughter. Donations may be made in Velma's memory to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016. Visitation will be held on Tuesday,



November 24, 2020, from 10am-11am, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. Funeral Services will



begin at 11am on Tuesday at the Funeral Home with Rev.



Andrew Brewster officiating. Burial will follow at Arlington Cemetery, Brookville, OH. "The State of Ohio is under a



mandatory mask order and has required that face masks will be worn in all public places." To share a memory or special message with the family of Velma, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com