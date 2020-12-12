X

Swearingen, James

SWEARINGEN, James Richard

85, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020. He was born April 6, 1935, in Clark County, the son of James Brenner & Vanice Swearingen. Richard was employed at Sears & Roebuck and Bowman Landes Turkey Farm. He is

survived by his son David (Michelle) Swearingen, grandchildren, James Brendan, Bailey & Dane; brother, Jerald (Bonnie) Swearingen; sister-in-law Joan Swearingen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife Delma Swearingen; son, James Matthew Swearingen.

Visitation will be 3- 5 PM & 6-8 PM Saturday, December 12, 2020, at the Maple Grove Old German Baptist Brethren Church. Funeral services will be Sunday, December 13, at 10 AM in the church. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Arrangements by the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com.




Funeral Home Information

Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home

507 West Jefferson Street

New Carlisle, OH

45344

