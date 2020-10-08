X

SWEENEY, John

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

SWEENEY, John J. "Jeff" 59, of Springfield, passed peacefully on October 3, 2020, with his daughter by his side. He was born in Springfield on September 28, 1961, the son of Dr. James W. and Mary (Grusenmeyer) Sweeney. He worked several electrical and handyman jobs in the Springfield area, most recently maintenance at Jeffrey's Place, where he met many special people that he cooked and baked for. Survivors include his daughter, Kaitlyn (Brian Manz) Sweeney; special granddog, Baby Girl; seven siblings, Mary Campbell, Teresa (Fred) Pitstick, Kathleen (Larry) Sowards, Joe (Brenda) Sweeney, Jim (Michelle) Sweeney, Maureen (Darwin) Murray; Colleen (Bill) Birch; and many nieces, nephews and special friends. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Conroy Funeral Home

1660 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.conroyfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.