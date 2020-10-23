SWEENEY, Ray



Age 91, of Trenton, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, at his son's residence in Carlisle, Ohio. He was born November 23, 1928, in Wolfe County, Kentucky, and moved to Ohio in 1965. He served in the U.S. Army during the



Korean Conflict. Ray was a farmer in Kentucky, and was employed as a welder at Miami Carey when he moved to Ohio. Preceding him in death were his parents, John and Ethel Pence Sweeney; his wife Helen Sweeney in 2007; and two brothers, Austin and Earl. He is



survived by two sons, Larry (Lisa) Sweeney and John (Brenda) Arnett; four grandchildren, Shannon (Josh) Brubaker, Heather (Michael) Krammes, Charles Sweeney and Steven Brown; two great-grandchildren, Gretchen Krammes and Alexander Krammes; one sister, Pearl Childers; and several nieces,



nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be



Friday, October 23, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown,



followed by a graveside service at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio, with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Interment will follow. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent the family at



www.herr-riggs.com