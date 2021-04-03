SWEENEY, Ruth T.



90, formerly of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. She was born January 23, 1931, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late George W. and



Margaret M. (Dillon) Smith. Ruth was past president and vice president at Clark County Ohio Right to Life. She was a longtime and active member at St. Bernard Catholic Church. Survivors include her five children and spouses, Susan and



David Simon, Wexford, PA, Nancy and Patrick Tarvin, Dayton, OH, Mark and April Sweeney, Hilliard, OH, Marie and Michael Blackmer, Westerville, OH, Joe and Jen Sweeney, Columbus, OH; 15 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ellie Gardner and Dorothy Colwill; and a daughter-in-law,



Sydney Sweeney. She was preceded in death by her husband, William T. "Tom" Sweeney in 2003, a son, Dennis Sweeney, one brother, James Smith and three sisters, Sister Margaret Mary Smith, Virginia Stork and Sister Joan Elise Smith. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 pm on Monday in St. Bernard Catholic Church. Visitation will be held one-hour



prior from 10:45 to 11:45 am in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Clark County Ohio Right to Life.

