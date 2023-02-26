SWEETMAN, Russell

SWEETMAN, Jr., Russell E.



Age 58, of Centerville, OH, passed away recently. Chip was born on February 6, 1964, to Russell and Rachel Sweetman in Dayton, OH. He graduated from Centerville High School in 1982 before serving in the U.S. Army from 1985 to 1993, afterwards entering a career in the Information Technology sector. Chip had a bright smile, caring heart, and vivid imagination. He was an avid Bengals and Reds fan and enjoyed the outdoors. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, George and Bertha Sweetman and maternernal grandparents, Randolph and Ora Mockbee. Chip is survived by his brother Andrew Sweetman; sister-in-law Susis Sweetman (Arzabe); nieces Sierra and Savannah Sweetman; nephew AJ Sweetman; and other extended family and friends. Chip was laid to rest near his parents in a private ceremony at Calvery Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

