SWIFT, Forest David



Forest David Swift, age 83 of Tellico Village, TN, went home to be with the lord on January 12, 2021. Forest was born and raised in Mason, Michigan, after serving in the U.S. Air Force he returned home to Michigan to attend Michigan State University. His career in the transportation industry took him to Des Moines, IA, and Dayton, OH. After a short stay in Lake Lure, NC, Forest and Linda settled into Tellico Village where they enjoyed spending their time volunteering, golfing and with their many friends.



Forest is preceded in death by his wife, Linda Swift; mother, Florence Swift; father, Clifton Swift; brothers, Ivan and Jim Swift; sister, Barbara Rodocker and grandson, Trevor Wesley. Forest is survived by his sisters: Charlene (Andrew) McCallum, Ruth Johnson, Treva Canfield and Eleanor Rossow, along with his children: Mark (Sherry) Swift, Tami Wesley, Wendy (Ron) Todd, Lori (Troy) Hart, Mark (Sherry) Rice and 12 grandchildren.



A celebration of life is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorialdonations can be made to the Community Church at Tellico Village, 130 Chota Center, Loudon, TN 37774.



Click Funeral Home & Cremations - Tellico Village Chapel is serving the family of Forest Swift. www.clickfuneralhome.com

