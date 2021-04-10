X

SWIGERT, Brian M.

39, of Middletown, died on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. He was born in Middletown on April 22, 1981, to parents, Jeffrey and Mary (Mikula) Swigert. Brian worked in tool maintenance for Deceuninck North America LLC. Brian is survived by his fiance, Katie Palmer;

parents; brothers, Michael Swigert and John Swigert; niece, Kaylee Swigert; nephews, Kyle Swigert and Jacob Swigert; and dear friends, Joe Franks and Charlie. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 11:00 am at Holy Family Parish - St. John Church, 1405 First Ave., Middletown with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:30 - 10:30 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Masks and social distancing are required. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation, 1225 Dublin Rd., Suite 125, Columbus, Ohio 43215. Please sign the guestbook at


