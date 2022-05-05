SWIHART, Evelyn Louise



Evelyn Louise Swihart, age 93, of Trotwood, passed away May 3, 2022, at Cypress Pointe Health Campus. Born on April 2, 1929, to the late Hazel Aurelia (Niswonger) and Orville Orland Swihart in Trotwood. Evelyn worked as a cashier at Rike's in Dayton for 35 years before she retired. She enjoyed traveling all over the U.S. and going on group tours. Evelyn is survived by her beloved sister: Judy (Carl) Garber, nephews: Philip (Kathren) Garber and Jeffrey (Kathleen) Garber, great-nephew: Kevin Garber, great-niece: Phylicia (Daniel) Boone and their children: Kylee and Danica, along with numerous other relatives and friends. A Visitation will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022, from 10:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood, OH 45322) with Rev. Dr. Tim Livingston officiating. Burial will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Greenview Calvary Tabernacle Church (8010 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45415) in her memory. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

