X

Swisher, Ruby

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Swisher, Ruby Jean

Swisher, Ruby Jean (Carl), 89 of DeLeon Springs, FL passed away in her residence on April 22, 2023. She was born in Springfield, Ohio on December 7, 1933, the daughter of Walter E. and Anna E. Carl. Ruby retired from Fulmer's Restaurant as a waitress. She was a NASCAR fan and enjoyed traveling. Anyone who knew Ruby, knew she was a free spirit and had no regrets, often saying "I had a good life wanted for nothing and enjoyed life." She was preceded in death by her father and mother Anna E. McLeroy; and son John E. Sinclair. Survivors include her husband Tom Swisher; children Karla (Dewey) Miller, Mark (Judy) Sinclair, Karl (Judy) Sinclair, Julie Cox, and Mikki Adams; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Friends & family may call on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, from 12PM  1PM at RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME 838 E. High St. Springfield, Ohio where a funeral will be held at 1PM. Interment to follow in Vernon Asbury Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home - Springfield

838 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.richardsraffanddunbar.com

In Other News
1
Freeman, Michael
2
Barbarino, Carol
3
Alexander, Jeanne
4
Balmer, John
5
Collins, John
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top