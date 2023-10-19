Sword, Douglas Anthony "Dougie Fresh"



Douglas, affectionately known as "Dougie Fresh", passed away peacefully on October 17, 2023, in the presence of his family and friends. Doug moved to Graceworks in April 2015 residing at the Martindale home until December 2017, when he moved to the Green Leaf home, where he resided with his roommates Clyde, Danny, and Brian. Born on August 17, 1954, to the late George W. and Miriam C. (Moosbrugger) Sword in Dayton, Ohio. Doug enjoyed trying all different kinds of food, completing word puzzles, and listening to 60's rock, especially Elvis Presley. His family would say that he had a wonderful outlook on life and enjoyed making others laugh. Doug was loved by many, and his sense of humor was unmatched. Doug is survived by his brothers: David (Jennifer) Sword, & Donald (Donna) Sword, numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and the amazing staff at Greenleaf; which include: Arminta (Home Manager), Deon, Deborah, David, Cecilia, Stacy and Mark, and special friends: Jack and Kelly. Graceworks and the Caretakers of Green Leaf will always treasure their memories and love for Doug. Rest peacefully, our dear friend. In addition to his parents, Doug was preceded in death by his brother: Dennis James Sword. A Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 am  11:00 am on Friday, October 20, 2023, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with a Graveside Service to follow at Calvary Cemetery (1625 Calvary Dr. Dayton, Ohio 45409). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Graceworks (6430 Inner Mission Way Dayton, OH 45459), Crossroads Hospice (8069 Washington Village Dr, Dayton, OH), or to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton (1661 Nicholas Rd, Dayton, OH 45417). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



