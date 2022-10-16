dayton-daily-news logo
SZABO, Donna

SZABO, Donna Christine

Donna Christine Szabo, 71 years old, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2022, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Survived by her loving husband Mike of 49 years, son Jeff, his wife Lauren, and two granddaughters, Lucy and Maya. Donna graduated from Fairview High School, obtained BS and MS degrees in Education, French and Counseling from the University of Cincinnati, and was Phi Beta Kappa. She resided with Mike in West Chester, OH. There will be a celebration of life at Mike and Donna's home. Memorial donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, Blue Ash Ohio Hospice, and Sharonville SPCA.

