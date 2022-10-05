SZEMPRUCH, August Joseph "Augie"



Oct. 1, 1948 - Oct. 1, 2022



August Joseph Szempruch, 74, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022. He was born October 1, 1948, to August Anthony and Virginia Belle (Weinert) Szempruch in Springfield, OH. Of his many accomplishments, Augie was especially proud of the large, inclusive family he created. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Mike S. and Paul S., brother-in-law Dennis Buchert, and wife Patricia S. He is survived by wife, Cindy S.; siblings Steve (Sueanne) S., Margaret S. (Damian Billy), Joan Buchert; many nieces and nephews; children and grandchildren Julie (Josh) Wehr (Jordan (Josh) and Joe), John (Dawn) Porter (Hailey, Luke, Alex) and Alicia S. (Colleen Schambach); and stepdaughters and step-grandchildren Jennifer (Jeff) Isler (Lauren (Chase), Sara), Mehan (John) Lovaty (Logan (Sydney), Maggie, Joey, Zach), Heather (Randy) Clevenger (Jack, Thomas); and former wife Lynn (Hull) S. Augie was a 1966 graduate of Catholic Central High School in Springfield, OH. He was drafted into the Army, from which he was honorably discharged as a sergeant in 1970 after serving in the Vietnam War. Augie then became a Lineman at Ohio Edison, got his bachelor's from Wright State University on the GI bill, and started his family with Lynn and daughter Julie. Shortly thereafter, Augie welcomed daughter Alicia, moved to Akron, and finished his MBA at University of Akron. Augie felt blessed to meet Patti Porter, whom he married in 1999, further expanding his family to include son, John. After more than 30 years at First Energy (formerly Ohio Edison), Augie retired, and he and Patti made the most of every day with family, fun, and travel. After years of joy together, Patti passed away in 2012. Augie was a man of deep faith and was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. Over his more than 40 years of membership, Augie was a committed member of the choir, a leader for vacation bible school, member of St. Vincent de Paul, and felt particularly honored to be a Eucharistic Minister. Augie met Cindy O'Neil, and along with the love and peace she brought to his life, he felt blessed to be able to further expand his family to include Cindy and three daughters Jennifer, Meghan, and Heather. Many people have special memories with Augie, from making meatloaf with a "special ingredient" with his daughters, golfing with friends (and shagging golf balls), to smoking a cigar in the evening, being a garage fairy, bringing too many tools and not enough band-aids to help with a home improvement project, or sitting by a pool with a cocktail. Augie was incredibly generous with his time, talent, and buckets of shagged golf balls. He was always working to be a better person and encouraged others to do the same. There would never have been enough time. Calling hours are Wednesday, October 5 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Anthony Funeral Home of Green, 4178 Massillon Rd., Uniontown (Corner of Massillon and Steese Roads, entrance off Steese). A funeral Mass of Chrisitan Burial will be celebrated Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Church, 4019 Manchester Road, Akron OH 44319. In lieu of flowers, please send gifts to St. Francis de Sales Church.

