TABORN, Barbara Jean



BARBARA JEAN TABORN, 80, of Marysville, formally of Springfield, passed away



following a brief illness on



February 4th, 2021, at OSU East Hospital. She was born June 13th, 1940, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of James M. and Loretta R. (Preller) Kearney.



She attended St. Mary's School and graduated from Catholic Central High School and loved gathering with classmates for lunch. Barbara was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. She enjoyed making greeting cards and people loved to



receive her special cards. She also enjoyed lunch with her bowling friends.



Barbara is survived by her daughter, Barbara Smith (fiancé Todd Olson); stepdaughter, Angela (Dwight) Bailey;



stepdaughter-in-law, Deb Taborn; siblings: Angela Loe,



Michael Kearney and Tom Kearney; grandchildren: Heather (T.J.) Frasher, Luke Smith (Easha Curtis); step-granddaughters: Amber and T.J., Alicia (Jason) Bailey and Darrick Bailey; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Marybeth Kearney;



several wonderful nieces and nephews and her beloved cat, Miss Ellie.



Barbara is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George F. Taborn; and infant daughter, Lore Taborn; stepson, David Taborn; siblings, Ellie Corp, Jim Kearney and Paul Kearney; brothers-in-law, Bob Loe and Don Corp; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Kearney, Sylvia Kearney and Diane Kearney.



A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 12th, 2021, at St. Bernard Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Larry Gearhart, celebrant. The service will be livestreamed through the church website at www.stbernard-springfield.org and click on mass. Burial will be at St. Bernard's Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.



