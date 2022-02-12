TAGGART, Kenneth

TAGGART, Ken
Kenneth Taggart, age 69, of Anderson, SC, passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at AnMed Health Medical
Center.
Born February 2, 1953, in Hamilton, OH, he was the son of Franklin Taggart and the late Violet Pike Taggart.
He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Phyllis Jones Taggart; children, Melissa Evans (Josh), Ben Taggart (Ashley), and Jessica Taggart; stepson, Michael Ourada; sisters, Jan Doan, Carol Collins, and Kim Davidson; and grandchildren, Jayce, Kellan, Brennen, Cade, Isaiah, and Mya.
The family will have a private service at a later date.
Messages of condolence may be left for the family by visiting The McDougald Funeral Home website,
Funeral Home Information
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC
29261-3874
https://www.mcdougaldfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral