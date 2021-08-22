dayton-daily-news logo
TAKACS, Timothy

TAKACS, Timothy K. "Timmy"

Age 57, of Huber Heights, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Timmy had two loves in life: cars and dogs. No matter if you have a sports car, truck or beater - drive it to the funeral and let's give Timmy a car show

procession that would make him smile! Visitation August 23, 2021, from 6 pm to 8 pm at Newcomer North Chapel, Dayton, OH. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a

memory in the family guest book.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

