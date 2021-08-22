TAKACS, Timothy K. "Timmy"
Age 57, of Huber Heights, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Timmy had two loves in life: cars and dogs. No matter if you have a sports car, truck or beater - drive it to the funeral and let's give Timmy a car show
procession that would make him smile! Visitation August 23, 2021, from 6 pm to 8 pm at Newcomer North Chapel, Dayton, OH. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a
memory in the family guest book.
Funeral Home Information
Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH
45424
