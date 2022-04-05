TALBOTT, Diane



Diane Talbott went to be with the lord on Tuesday March 29, 2022, at her residence. She was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio. Diane was known



for being a wonderful



mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Diane loved her Saturday blues, her soap operas, westerns and enjoyed looking out her window. She will be missed dearly by those she touched. Diane has a wealth of surviving family members that includes her sisters Ethal and Etonia Wright, step-sister Naomi Metcafe. Brothers Arelius (Susan) Harbut, Rolando (Carletta) Harbut and step-brother Russel (Creola) Reese. Daughters Carrie (Derek) Fields, Trina (Terrell) Coldly, Crystal Talbott and Valerie Johnson. Sons Christopher and Eugene Talbott, Vernon Brown and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held at 11: 00 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Corinthian Baptist Church, 700 S. James McGee Blvd. with visitation one hour prior to service at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Brown Funeral Service.

