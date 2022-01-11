TALLEY, Theresa



Age 95, died on Sunday, January 9, 2022. Born in Massillon, Ohio, Theresa Monica Canjuga was the daughter of Stephen and Anna Rose Avich Canjuga. Her family moved to Hamilton, Ohio, when her father began work at Armco Steel. She graduated from Hamilton High School and Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. She served in the United States Navy at Great Lakes (Illinois) and Oakland, California. Theresa worked as a registered nurse at Mercy Hospital, for Dr. Eric Ringel's family practiceand as a public health nurse for the City of Hamilton for many years. She enjoyed working with her



colleagues at the city and was dedicated to the care of her



patients. She is survived by her five children, Stephanie Shafer (Richard Shafer, dec.) Michael Talley (Nancy Pate), Karen



Singleton, Kathy Reynolds (Lee Reynolds), Thomas Talley



(Cindy Hauck) and grandchildren Melissa Talley, Geoffrey



Shafer, Adam Talley and Lance Talley. Many friends will miss her. Theresa's family is proud of her life's work and accomplishments as daughter, sister, mother, wife, nurse, friend and caretaker. She is in our hearts always. Donations in her name can be made to Inspiration Studios at www.inspostudios.org. Preceding her in death were her parents, sisters Mary Bernal and Anne Schurger, Jack Talley, ex- husband and father of her children, and beloved grandson, Michael Talley, Jr. Prayers will be offered at 10:30am, Friday, January 14, 2022, in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am, Friday in St. Ann Church with Fr. Larry Tharp celebrant. Burial will be in St. Stephen Cemetery.



Visitation will be Friday from 9:30am-10:30am in the funeral home. Online register book available at



www.zettlerfuneralhome.com



