TARTER, Jason Irvin

Age 94 of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022. He was born in Liberty, Kentucky, on March 28, 1928, to Franklin and Amanda

(Brackett) Tarter. He was a member of Dixie Highway Christian Center. Jason was an usher and trustee at church for 35 years, he loved serving the Lord through the church. He was a press operator for

Cambridge Tile Company for 38 years. Jason leaves behind his loving wife of 40 years,

Gladys (Caudell) Tarter; daughters, Brenda Mays, Dolores

Perkins, Cindy (Frank) Petrey, Debbi Stewart, Rita Bercik; sons, Danny Tarter, Darrell (Karen) Neeley, Michael (Jacquelyn)

Perkins; sister, Ivadean Turner; granddaughters, Michaela, Amanda, Stephene, Micha'lla, Ambra (Ethan) Cox; grandsons, Joe, Jason, Michael, Brad, Darrell, Adam, and Anthony; great- grandchildren, Alex, Logan, and Emery. He is preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Montie; sisters, Jewel, Kate, Louetta, Burl; brothers, Ralph and Attis; sons and daughter-in-law, Mike Mays, Bob Bercik, Roger Stewart and Geneva

Tarter. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown 45005. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor David Bowling officiating at Dixie Highway Christian Center, Dixie Highway Christian Center, 5287 S. Dixie Highway, Franklin, Ohio 45005. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in Jason's memory to Hospice of Middletown or Dixie Highway Christian Center. Condolences can be left for the family at


www.bakerstevensparramore.com



