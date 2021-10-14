TATE, Larry C.



Age 82 of Dayton, reunited with his wife, Gloria Tate on October 11, 2021. He was born on October 11, 1939, in Dayton to the late Willis Tate and Betty (Spangler) Wachter. In addition to his wife and parents, Larry was preceded in death by his daughter, Terry Tate-Leach.



He is survived by his son, Darren (Patty) Tate and numerous extended family members and dear friends.



Larry was a huge Ohio sports fan, especially rooting on the Buckeyes, Reds and the Bengals. He worked and retired from General Motors at Delco Moraine for 44 years.



Larry's wishes were to have no services.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Dayton or SICSA, in Larry's memory.



