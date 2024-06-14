Taubert, Jimmy L.



Jimmy Laurence Taubert, age 62 of Dayton, Passed away Thursday, June 13, 2024 at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born in Dayton on December 19, 1961 the son of Bobby K. & Velaska E. (Crabtree) Taubert. He was an over the road truck driver for Keenan Advantage where he drove over 1.6 million miles. He is survived by his wife of 43 years Beverly Anita (Egnor) Taubert; son Ben (Sarah) Taubert; grandchildren Mathew, Timothy and Amelia; sister Linda Taubert; mother-in-law Margaret Egnor; brother-in-law Donnie (Debbie) Egnor and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Casey M. Taubert; brother Keith Taubert; father-in-law Thomas Earl Egnor and his sister-in-law Wanda Phillips. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, June 17, 2024 from 10:00 am  12:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 12:00 pm at the funeral home. A burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





