TAULBEE, Walter Ray



Age 91, of West Carrollton, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Walter was born in Middletown, Ohio, on January 1, 1930, to the late Raymond and Louella (Nickell) Taulbee. Walter proudly served in the U.S. Navy



during the Korean Conflict. He retired from tool engineering from GM and was an avid animal lover. In addition to his



parents, Walter was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice E. (Sammons) Taulbee; daughter-in-law, Mary (Raker) Taulbee; granddaughter, Leslie (Taulbee) Waddell; and brother,



Eugene Taulbee. Walter is survived by his children, Michael and his wife Peggy Taulbee, David Taulbee and Kathryn and her husband Terry Clawson; grandchildren, Elaine Prichett, Jenny Cowens, Kari Bayless, Scott Taulbee, Joseph Taulbee,



Julie Wilson, Matthew Taulbee and Chris Waddell; great-grandchildren, Nick, Aiden, Xander, Reese, Liam, Miles, Elise and Emma; sisters, Patty, Pam and Claudia; beloved beagle, Daisy and many other relatives and friends. The family will



receive friends on Saturday, February 27, 2021, from 9:30 - 10:30 am, at Zion Lutheran Church, 5550 Munger Rd., Centerville, OH 45459. The service will follow at 10:30 am, with Pastor Steve Kimpel officiating. Walter will be laid to rest next to his wife and parents at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. To send the family a special message, please visit



