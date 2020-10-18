TAYLOR, Agnes L. Agnes L. Taylor, age 95, of Farmersville, OH, passed away, Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Astoria Health & Rehab. She was born in Somerset, KY, on October 25, 1924, to the late Noriene & Lewis Harman. She was a former member of the Fort McKinley Baptist Church. Agnes was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved flowers and animals and enjoyed the beauty of Gods handiwork in nature. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband William Taylor, Jr.; her son, William Taylor, III; and her grandson, Darrell Hamlett Agnes is survived by her daughter Fawnda Sorah; her grandchildren, Chase Hamlett and Tiffany (Brad) Williams; her great-grandchildren, Blake & Hunter Williams, Bryston, Izak, and Brayden, Connor, Rachel and Emily Hamlett. The family will receive friends 10 - 11 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Celebration of Life will follow at 11 a.m., with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

