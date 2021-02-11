TAYLOR, Alan William



Age 55, of Miamisburg, passed away unexpectedly on



Saturday, February 6, 2021. Alan was born in Middletown, Ohio, on July 19, 1965, to



Marion Clinton and Elaine



(Burgher) Taylor. He was



preceded in death by his father; and sister, Sheila Taylor. Alan is survived by his mother;



siblings, Patti Taylor, Janet (Jim) Galeese, Donna Maiden (Lisa Harger) and Randy (Lori) Taylor; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Private services will be held at a later date.

