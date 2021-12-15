TAYLOR, Clara

TAYLOR (Mayfield),



Clara Bernice



Mrs. Clara Bernice (Mayfield) Taylor was born on June 19, 1933, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to the late James Wilbert Mayfield and Clara Dodson Mayfield. Known to many as "Bernice", she was one of 4 children and shared a unique bond with a twin sister.



Her love and kindness were a witness and testimony to her belief and trust in God as she rendered faithful service as a long-time member of Trinity Presbyterian Church. She was a dedicated Deacon and served on numerous committees and outreach programs such as the culinary committee, Vacation Bible School, Sunday School and the Saturday Breakfast



Program, always accepting the call to action with a smile.



Bernice's formal education included Stillman College, Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University where she received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Secondary Education and the University of Dayton where she earned two Master of Science Degrees: a Master of Science in School Counseling and a



Master of Science in Guidance. Her love for nurturing and



developing young minds was immeasurable and reflected throughout her 30-year professional career as a teacher and guidance counselor within Alabama Public Schools and Dayton Public Schools. During her time in Dayton, she taught at Roosevelt High School and later was a guidance counselor at Roth High School and Dunbar High School. But her heart was always with her beloved Roosevelt High School.



She was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated for 67 years and was a member of Beta Eta Omega Chapter. She also held the esteemed status of "Pearl Soror" for her 65+ years of dedication and lifelong commitment to provide service to all mankind.



Bernice departed this life to rest in eternal peace on Sunday, December 12. 2021. She was preceded in death by her



husband of 59 years, Frederick Robert Taylor; parents James and Clara Mayfield; brother, Wilbur Mayfield; and sister, Jaquelyn Delores Quarles. She is survived by her daughter,



Valerie Renee Taylor of Dayton, OH; twin sister, Mildred Genese Rutledge (Walter) of Bronx, NY; sister-in-law, Angeles Taylor of Oceanside, California; special nephews, Walter



Rutledge, Barry Rutledge, James Quarles and Randall Quarles; special nieces, Carla Rutledge, Bermicia Quarles, Odessa Church, Rosa L. Taylor, Judy Lewis, Constance Murchison and Bridget Taylor; beloved former students, James Wilkinson and Robert Milner; first friend in Dayton, Nettie Roberts; dear family friends, Darryl Brooks, Paulette Betts, Barbara Carlton and Hope Hillsman; and a host of other relatives, friends and a loving church family.



Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3211 Lakeview Avenue. Visitation 9-10 a.m. Interment Woodland Cemetery. MASKS ARE REQUIRED.



