TAYLOR, Donna L.

Donna L. Taylor, 84, of New Carlisle, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021. She was born December 16, 1936, in

Lawrence County, OH, the daughter of the late Dexter F. and Georgia Smoot. Donna was a loving wife and mother. She is survived by her husband of 64 years Darwin Taylor; son Danny R. Taylor; daughter

Dianna G. (Thomas D. Wenger) Taylor; brother James (Debbie) Smoot; grandchildren Erica Dodds and Jayme Taylor; great-grandchildren Madie, Brianne and Bronson; several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dayton Children's Medical Center. Visitation will be held Monday, August 23, 2021, from 2-3pm with the funeral to honor Donna beginning at 3:00 PM at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, 507 W. Jefferson St., New Carlisle, OH 45344. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.




