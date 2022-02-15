Hamburger icon
TAYLOR, Douglas

TAYLOR, Dr. Douglas H.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Elizabeth

(Betty) White Taylor, daughter Jennifer (Tony) Sibley of

College Corner, Ohio, son Brian (Barbel) Taylor of Bonita Springs, Florida, sister Joy

(Conrad) Stietenroth of Normangee, Texas, sister-in-law Judy White of Camden, Ohio, step-granddaughter

Sarah (Paul) Page of Bonita Springs, Florida. He has many loving nieces and nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his mother Jewel Scroggins Taylor, his father Hiram E. Taylor, his step-mother Lillian

Lindsey Taylor, his half brothers Ray Arnold, William Arnold, and Tommy Arnold, and his brother-in-law Bill White.

Visitation will be held at the College Corner United Methodist Church, 89 Church Street, W. College Corner, IN, Tues., Feb. 15, 2022, from 10am - 12:00pm with service immediately

following. Interment will follow at the Oxford Cemetery.

