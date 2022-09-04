TAYLOR, Elizabeth A.



Elizabeth A. Taylor, 78 of West Carrollton, Ohio, passed away in Ohio's Hospice of Dayton on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Liz was born in Stroudsburg, PA, on October 17, 1943, to the late Ruth (Storm) and George Stout. She graduated from Stroudsburg High School and attended Churchman's Business College.



She was the wife of George E. Taylor with whom she shared over 55 years of marriage. Together they had three children, Alan, Michael, and Julie. She worked at Bender Gardens, J.J. Newberry, East Stroudsburg State College Library, East Stroudsburg National Bank Records, and Shawnee Press.



Liz and George owned and operated Evans the Florist in Stroudsburg, PA, in the 1960s and 1970s. She had Consider the Lilies dried flowers and she and George owned The Internet Store in East Stroudsburg. They retired to West Carrollton, OH, where she was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.



Liz will be remembered for her strong faith, devotion to family, love of animals and good cooking. She also had a knack for seeing images in clouds and rocks.



Liz is survived by her husband George; children, Alan, Michael and wife Rebecca, and Julie; four grandchildren, Amber, Erin Gilbert and husband Qwadale, Bobby and Samuel; one great-granddaughter, Julia. Liz was preceded in death by her brother Donald and grandson Benjamin.



Services will be held at Bethel Baptist Church of West Carrollton on Wednesday, September 7 with visitation beginning at 11:30 am followed by the funeral service at 12 noon and then burial at Dayton National Cemetery.

