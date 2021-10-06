TAYLOR, Fern



Fern Taylor, age 96, of Gratis Township, passed away, Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Maple Gardens in Eaton, OH. She was born in Campton, KY, on November 30, 1924, to the late Madgie M. (Peck) and Jesse H. Bowman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, George Taylor; a daughter, Peggy Lee Taylor; a son, Harvey Taylor; and 8 brothers, Oliver, Omer, Arthur, Denny, Dewey, Dorsey, Walter, and Lonnie Bowman; and a sister, India Greer. Fern is survived by her daughter, Flo Hanson; 2 sons, David (Anna) Taylor and Floyd Taylor; 8 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Jesse (Shirley) Bowman. The family will receive friends 12 - 2 p.m. (2 hours prior to the Service), Thursday, October 7, 2021, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, where the Funeral Service will follow at 2 p.m., with Pastor Gary Agee officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Gratis, OH. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

