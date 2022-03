TAYLOR, Helen

TAYLOR (nee Krumm), Helen Anna Marie



Age 96, of Fairfield, passed away on March 21, 2022. Visitation will be 12 Noon – until time of Funeral Service (1 p.m.), Monday, March 28, 2022, at Avance Funeral Home & Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH. For more information please visit: www.avancefuneralhome.com.