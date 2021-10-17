TAYLOR, Jeanne

TAYLOR (Madden), Jeanne



Passed away peacefully Thursday, October 8. Born in Dayton, Jeanne was the daughter of the late Dr. Wallace C. Madden and Katherine Madden. A graduate of Oakwood High School and Northwestern University, she was devoted to the football teams of both of her alma maters. A member of the Delta Gamma Sorority, Jeanne was an active community volunteer in her younger years with the Junior League of Dayton and Miami Valley Hospital, where she loved volunteering in the surgical recovery area. Jeanne was a member of the Dayton Ballet Company. She was a long time member of the Dayton Women's Club, Westminster



Presbyterian Church and Moraine Country Club, where she



enjoyed hosting luncheons, playing Backgammon and Mah Jong with friends and gathering for dinners with family. The consummate hostess, Jeanne attended countless cooking classes and brought her knowledge to life by creating beautiful dinners for family and friends. Jeanne is survived by her beloved husband of over 60 years, Richard W. Taylor, son Rick (Julie) and daughter Sallie (Bill) and her grandsons whom she dearly loved, Sam, Chance and Trent. Jeanne had the ability to connect with everyone she met and was known for making all who knew her feel special. Private services were held for Jeanne. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pink Ribbon Girls, www.pinkribbongirls.org/Dayton or the charity of your choice.

