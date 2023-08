Taylor, Joanne



Joanne (Morris) Taylor age 88 of Dayton, Ohio entered into her heavenly home Tuesday, August 1, 2023. Memorial Service 11:00 am Saturday, August 12, 2023 at McKinley United Methodist Church, 196 Hawthorn St., Dayton, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am - 11:00am.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com