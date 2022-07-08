dayton-daily-news logo
X

TAYLOR-JOHNSON, Clyde

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

TAYLOR-JOHNSON,

Clyde D.

Age 31, born August 24, 1990, went home to be with our Lord, June 23, 2022. He attended Dunbar High School. He was born to Gail (Lemanuel) Fitzgerald and Clyde Taylor, loving stepfather, Corey (Tina) Richardson. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed. Clyde leaves to cherish his memory, son, Kylin Johnson-Gardner; daughters, Charlei Johnson and Ava Johnson; a host of other family and friends. Funeral service 11 am Saturday, July 9, at Rhema Lighthouse Christian Center, 3271 Glen Helen Rd. Visitation 9-11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
TAYLOR, Roberta
2
HEINREICH, Douglas
3
FITZGERALD, Jacob
4
KEYES, Janet
5
TIDD, Ralph
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top