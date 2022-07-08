TAYLOR-JOHNSON,



Clyde D.



Age 31, born August 24, 1990, went home to be with our Lord, June 23, 2022. He attended Dunbar High School. He was born to Gail (Lemanuel) Fitzgerald and Clyde Taylor, loving stepfather, Corey (Tina) Richardson. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed. Clyde leaves to cherish his memory, son, Kylin Johnson-Gardner; daughters, Charlei Johnson and Ava Johnson; a host of other family and friends. Funeral service 11 am Saturday, July 9, at Rhema Lighthouse Christian Center, 3271 Glen Helen Rd. Visitation 9-11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

