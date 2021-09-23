TAYLOR, Joseph

TAYLOR, Jr., Joseph "Butch"



Joseph Taylor Jr "Butch" was born to Dorothy L. Brown and Joseph Taylor Sr. on July 26, 1945, in Birmingham, AL. Raised in Columbus, GA, he moved to Dayton, Ohio, as a teen, he was a drummer in Dunbar High School's band where he graduated in 1964. Joseph worked for many years as a Press operator at Dayton Press, he was also the manager for several local Ohio State Liquor Stores, and a Driver for MCBDDS where he retired in 2011. Preceded in death by his Parents Dorothy and Joseph Sr, Daughters Tiffany and Racheal and Son Kevin. Left to cherish his memory is his loving and devoted wife of 43 years, Rena E. Taylor, Daughters Candis R. Brown (Dayton), Rhontae' M.



Taylor (New Orleans), Sons T.J. Taylor (Dayton), and Joseph Taylor III (Memphis). Sisters Patricia Bailey, Belinda (Herbert) Cook, Alise White, Rev Dr. Rosunde' Nichols and Brother Ricky (Deborah) Barr. 12 Grandkids, 10 Great-Grandkids and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Rev Robert Jackson officiating. Walk through visitation will be held half hour prior to service.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available. Special thanks to Dr. Robert Linn and the Dayton Hospice team.

