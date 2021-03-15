TAYLOR, Larry James



Born Oct. 17, 1945, passed peacefully with family at his side at Sycomore Hospital, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Larry left behind a life partner of 18 years, Stephanie Jones and ten children, Paul (Regina) Taylor, Larry (Amy) Taylor, Jr., lora (Todd) Rothwell, Tammie (Jerry) Souders, Melissa (Chip) Parker, James (Heather) Taylor, Brian (Jessica) Taylor, Deborah (Tim) Taylor, Michelle Shackelford and Billy Taylor. Larry also had many grand and great-grandchildren. There will be no services, but there will be a family only celebration of life for Larry on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at a private location.

