TAYLOR, Leslie J. Leslie J. Taylor, age 76 of Hamilton, passed away at Mercy Hospital--Fairfield on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Leslie was born in Ross, Ohio, on February 17, 1944, to Leslie A. Taylor and Maude Myers Taylor. Jimmy will be missed by all who knew him. Jimmy is survived by his sister, Loraine Cosby; nieces, June Bowling, Diane Natali, Charlene Cosby, Shelia (Dalen) Jackson, Vonda Brandenburg, Douglas (Susan) Bailey, Tina Taylor, Danny Taylor, and Randy Taylor; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie A. and Maude Isabelle Taylor; brothers, Richard Taylor, Milford Taylor, Jerald Taylor; sister, Ellenore Brandenburg' and nephew. Oliver Cosby. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, October 5, 2020, at 1:00 PM with Pastor Steve Botts of Berean Baptist officiating. Burial will follow at Miamitown Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home.

