TAYLOR, Retha F.

Age 89 of Centerville passed away Saturday October 17, 2020. Retha was a member of Oakcreek United Church of Christ and retired from Gates, Kitze & Gapinski, Inc. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald W. Taylor. Surviving are her children; Douglas L. and Janet Ann Taylor, Patricia L. and

Dennis Alan Cornish, Lynette D. and Greg Leathers, 6 grandchildren; Matthew, David and Samantha Cornish, Kimberly Jaffe, Jessica Alford, Cole Leathers, 5 great-grandchildren; Tabatha, Olivia and Alyssa Cornish, Nathan and Jason Jaffe. Entombment will be at Miami Valley Memory Gardens Mausoleum. Services are private. Memorial contributions are asked for Hospice of Dayton or Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

Funeral Home Information

Sanner Funeral Home Inc

800 S Alex Rd

West Carrollton, OH

45449

