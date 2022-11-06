TAYLOR,



Robert Jefferson "Rob"



51, of St. Paris, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Rob was born October 16, 1971, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Jeff and Jerri Taylor. Rob was an avid sports enthusiast that included baseball, fishing, ice fishing, deer hunting, disc golf, billiards, and darts. He was a dedicated fan of the Buckeyes, Reds and Browns. He also coached youth baseball for many years. Rob loved cooking and enjoyed adventurous foods. He loved his dogs, raised show pigs and had many exotic chickens. He was a practical joker and had a great sense of humor. He was a skilled tradesman, tool and die maker and all around handyman. He was a member of the Episcopal Church of Epiphany in Urbana. He had a big heart and a strong relationship with God. He was a dedicated husband for 31 years and loving father to two amazing young men, Cole and Kyle. Survivors include his wife, Maria; two sons, Cole and Kyle; parents, Jeff and Jerri Taylor; brother, Matt (Cortnie) Taylor; mother-in-law, Sheila Brown; and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, friends, special aunts, Shirley Weber and Debbie (Mark) Plank, and best friends, Brendan Brown, Gary Pennington, Jason Riggle, and Chad Supinger. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Floyd and Louise Holmes, William and Helen Taylor, and George and Joan Pennington. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 11 from 4 - 7 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the Episcopal Church of Epiphany in Urbana.

