TAYLOR, Roberta

TAYLOR (Beachdell), Roberta "Roben"



Of Kettering, passed away 06-14-2022. She was preceded in death by her beloved son Rick. She leaves behind husband Don, daughters Krista and Lori, grandchildren: Samantha, Lizzy-Cory, Trey-Kayla, Robert-Chasidy, Emmaleigh, and ten great-grands.



Roben was a 1956 graduate of Stivers HS. She retired early from L.M. Berry. For many years she was active in the UMW and Church Women United. She was a recipient of the prestigious Most Valiant Woman Award.



Join us for a Celebration of Life: 2:00 pm, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Ohmer Park U.M.C., 1357 Arbor Ave., 45410.

