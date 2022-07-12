TAYLOR, Steven

dayton-daily-news logo
68, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away June 22, 2022. Steve was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio, on October 11, 1953. Steve is survived by his parents, Richard S. and Linda E. Taylor of South Lebanon, OH, and sisters Julie (Suresh) Manchella and Virginia Taylor. He was preceded in death by his brothers Mike Taylor and R. Todd Taylor. Steve attended school at Waynesfield, OH, and Indian Lake High School, Lewistown, OH. Steve is a veteran of the United States Army and was stationed at Ft. Benning, GA, Ft. Dix, NJ, Stuttgart, Germany, and Ft. Stewart, GA. He was also a member of the Ohio Carpenters Union. Steve enjoyed fishing, hunting, and was a Cleveland Browns fan. In honoring Steve's wishes, he was buried at Dayton National Cemetery, with Military Rites on July 11, 2022, with a private service. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting


