Taylor, Virginia Ann



age 98, departed this life Sunday, September 24, 2023. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM. Service to follow 11 AM, Thursday, October 5, 2023 at The Tabernacle Baptist Church, 380 S Broadway St. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. H. H. Roberts Mortuary.



