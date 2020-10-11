TECKMAN, Joan M. Joan M. Teckman, died October 7, 2020, at Woodland Country Manor, Somerville, Ohio. She was 91 years old, the daughter of Walter and Freda McNelly, Oxford, Ohio, wife of Charles Teckman and sister of Nancy Koutzen. Joan graduated from McGuffey High School, Oxford, Ohio, and Miami University in 1950, prior to completing a Master of Nursing with a Registered Nurse license in 1953 at Case- Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio. She was also one of the early nurses to complete the Specialist Degree, Family Nurse Practitioner at Indiana University in 1978. Joan was employed over her lifetime as a professor of nursing at Miami University 1969-80, Indiana University 1979-81, and the University of Cincinnati 1982-90. Each university welcomed her expanded level of professional nursing education and nursing experience. Joan is survived by Charles, her high school sweetheart and husband of 69 years. She was a beloved mother of Nancy Gates (Roger), David Teckman (Lynne), Tim Teckman (Kathy), and Jeffrey Teckman (Jennifer). Grandmother and great-grandmother of Matthew Gates (Lauren), Andrew, Sarah, Levi; Betsy Gates-Alford (Peter); Megan Teckman-Fullard (Andrew); Kelley Teckman; Adam Teckman (Jeannette), Olivia; Nick Teckman (Cory), Luka, Tatum, Joss Joan; Sarah Stinman (Will); Nate Teckman; Nina Teckman. Also survived by her sister, Nancy Koutzen and sister-in-law Joan Haskins. Joan was recognized over her lifetime as a dedicated contributor to people and society. She was honored with the Cushing-Robb Prize for excellence in the 1953 nursing class at Case Western Reserve University; she and Charles were Miami Parents of the Year in 1974; she was cited by the Indianapolis, Indiana Health Department for volunteer services in 1980; she was cited by Boy Scout Troop 930 for 20 years as a First Aid Merit Badge Counselor; she was cited as an honored member and volunteer as Parish Nurse at the Oxford Presbyterian Church; she and Charles were cited as Oxford, Ohio, Couple of the Years in 2010. Joan traveled widely with her husband and family in the United States, Europe, Asia, and a 12-week wonderful tour around the world with Joe and Kate Wespiser. Joan was also known for opening her home and cooking delicious dinners for Miami University guests from around the world or for retuning alumni who were advised by Charles during their graduate studies. She also was known for baking Kentucky Pudding Pies at Christmas season and sending them to friends as a substitute for Christmas cards. Private graveside ceremony will be held at the convenience of the family at the Miami University section of the Oxford Cemetery. The public will be welcome to a Memorial Service at the Oxford Presbyterian Church at a later date. The family offers thanks to the dedicated staff at Woodland Country Manor and at the Oxford, Ohio, Presbyterian Church, especially Pastor Lawrence Bartel and Associate Pastor Marc A. van Bulck. Karen Shearer and Joan Haskins were also wonderful friends who helped her overcome her illness. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be offered to the Alzheimer's Association Greater Cincinnati Chapter or to the Oxford, Ohio, Presbyterian Church. Online condolences to www.oglepaulyoungfuneralhome.com

