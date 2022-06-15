dayton-daily-news logo
Tekamp, Stanley Irvin

TEKAMP, Stanley Irvin

Age 93, of Montgomery County, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Bethany

Village. He is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years Fleeta Tekamp; his parents Alfred and Alma Tekamp; and brothers Donald, Roger, and Wallace Tekamp. Stanley is

survived by his sons, Larry,

Leslie (Elena), and Alan Tekamp; daughter Joanne (Dave) Morgan; and grandchildren, Cameron and Elle Tolliver. After serving as an Gunnery Instructor at Fort Bliss, Texas he joined his brother Donald at Instrulab, Inc. where he was the General Manager until his

retirement. There will be private family services at a later date for Stanley.

