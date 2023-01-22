TELLEP, Mary Elizabeth "Beth"



Mary Elizabeth Tellep, "Beth", age 64, of West Chester, Ohio, passed away peacefully with family at her side on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Beth was born in Sunnyvale, California, on October 31, 1958, to Daniel Michael Tellep and Margaret Hollier Lewis. Beth graduated from Indian Hill High School class of 1976. Upon graduating, she attended cosmetology school and later began a career in the insurance industry. Later in life, Beth was a social butterfly at The Barrington of West Chester. She enjoyed Mahjong, BINGO, arts and crafts, fantasy football (Cincinnati Bengals and Seattle Seahawks) and many other social events. She was known for her creative costumes and was elected Prom Queen at the annual Barrington Prom. Beth was a true California girl with a passion for the beach, ocean, painting, flowers, plants, animals, and bird watching. Those who knew Beth experienced her sweet, gentle, and loving spirit. She had a kind and generous heart. She was a mom, grandmother, daughter, sister, stepsister, aunt, great-aunt, cousin, neighbor, and friend to many people. Her joy and smile lit up a room when she was around her grandchildren.



Beth is survived by her daughter, Rachel Elizabeth (Mark) Nichting; her grandchildren, Taylor Elizabeth Nichting and Reed Jonathan Nichting; her mother, Margaret Hollier Lewis; her sisters, Teresa Tellep, Susan (Cindy Galarza) Tellep, and Patricia (Mark) Axelrod; her stepsisters, Chris Chatwell (May) and Anne Bossange (Kent); her nieces and nephews, Vanessa Daniele, Ben (Torey) Axelrod, Samantha (Casey) Gordon, Nate (Patty) Axelrod, Lynn (Lou) Bossange, Kate (David) Macias; and her great nieces and nephews, Katherine, Sonny, Berkley, Brooklyn, Evelyn, and Josephine. Beth was preceded in death by her father, Daniel Michael Tellep and step-mother Patricia Taylor Baumgardner.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Celebration of Life Service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 6:00 PM. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association or to Animal Friends Humane Society. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Tierrah Mayfield and Paula Dunlap for their exceptional care; and to her many aides, especially Bridgett Carter. Condolences may be left at



