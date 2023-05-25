Temple, Martha



Martha Temple, born May 17th, 1941, Cleveland, Ohio, passed away peacefully on her 82nd birthday May 17th, 2023. Her only child, Gordon Schmierer Jr, and her sister, Ann Temple Frank, were by her side. Her parents were Dorothy Torrence Temple and Robert Tannehill Temple; she had three siblings, Bob, Ann, and Bill. Martha received her BA and two MA's from the University of Chicago, where she remained as a lecturer and administrator in her twenties. In her thirties, she transitioned to business and received an MBA from Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management. She worked with Bell/AT&T in Chicago, San Francisco, and in Basking Ridge, NJ. Following her passion for psychology, she graduated from the Cleveland Gestalt Institute, then completed her PhD in clinical psychology from Rutgers University in 2004. Martha worked in government care settings, then in private practice, specializing in individual and couples' therapy. In 2019, she retired to Dayton, OH, home to many Temple family cousins. Martha's love of learning was in proportion to her fascination with civilizations past and present, and she honored diverse cultures and the full spectrum of human abilities, disabilities, and possibilities.







The Memorial and Celebration of Life for Martha will be held on Saturday, June 24th, 2:00PM at the Carillon House Penthouse Suites, 2230 South Patterson, Dayton, OH 45409.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Martha's two primary charities would be appreciated:



Doctors Without Borders; University of Chicago College Fund

