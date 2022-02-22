Hamburger icon
TEMPLE, Victoria Elizabeth "Vicki"

71, of Springfield, passed away February 20, 2022, at Springfield Regional Hospital. She was born April 18, 1950, in Springfield. Vicki had retired from Assurant. She was a member of the Lil' Country Church. She loved to travel and crochet, and she sold Tupperware. Survivors include three daughters,

Belinda Oden of Texas, Rebecca Heikkila, and Michelle Oden, both of Las Vegas, NV; siblings, William (Lois) Massie, Jr.,

Helen (Jack) Dietsch, and Sue (Mike) Reid; several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; and her beloved fur-babies. She was preceded in death by her husband, Burwell "Trey"

Temple III; daughter, April Cortez; granddaughter, Tiffany Neely; mother, Joan (Bennett) Phillips; father, William L. Massie, Sr.; and brother, John Massie. There will be a celebration of Vicki's life at a later date at the church. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

