TENNANT, Patricia



99, of Franklin, passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at home, surrounded by her family. She was born in Tacoma, Washington, on September 3, 1922, to parents, George and Mary Rose (LaChapelle) Moen. Patricia had earned her



Master's Degree in Education and taught elementary school in Washington State. After



marriage she spent three years in Biloxi, Mississippi, at Keesler AFB where her husband, Bob, was stationed. They were



encouraged by a medical colleague to move to Middletown, Ohio, in 1953 where Bob set up his medical practice. She was a member of the Middletown Current Events Club and local



gardening clubs. Patricia loved to cook and enjoyed hosting memorable dinners and parties for family and friends. She



also enjoyed traveling. She was a superb mother, doted on her grandchildren and took great delight in her great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all. She is survived by her three children, Robin B. (Bruce) Stewart, Robert D. Tennant and Mary Anderson "Ande" (Tom) Heckard; five grandchildren, Fiona (Eric) Wildman, Robert (Anna Haas) Stewart, Ian Tennant, Christopher Heckard and Hugh Heckard; and four great-grandchildren, Sienna Wildman, Silas Wildman, Saoirse Haas-Stewart and Eamonn Haas-Stewart. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Tennant, MD; parents; and brother, George "Greg" Moen. Her family is grateful to all the members of her Hospice care team. Thank You! A Celebration of Patricia's Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of



flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Ohio's Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Franklin, Ohio 45005. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

