TERBAY, Ferris D.

Age 78, of Dayton, passed away on Monday, May 3rd, 2021. Born Thursday, August 6, 1942, in Dayton, OH, he graduated from Chaminade High School in 1960, joined the US Army in 1963 and was honorably discharged in 1966. With a major in Business, he earned a Bachelor of Science when he graduated from University of Dayton in 1969. He was preceded in death by his parents Ferris and Helen Terbay and brother Gregory. He is survived by his wife of 42 years Mary J. (née Ernst); sons Jason A. (Shawn), Gregory J. (Heather) and Nicholas P.;

grandchildren Andrew, Kayla, Paige, Sophia and Lucas. Family will receive friends Monday, May 10, 2021, from 5-8 PM at Schlientz and Moore Funeral Home, 1632 Wayne Ave.,

Dayton, OH. Catholic Mass will be held Tuesday, May 11, at 10:00 AM at Emmanuel Catholic Church, 149 Franklin Street, Dayton, OH, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart

Association. For those wishing condolences may be left at


SchlientzandMoore.com


