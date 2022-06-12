TERRELL, Dale Matthew



Age 90, a former long-time resident of West Milton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, at the home of his daughter, in Calera, Alabama.



Dale was born in Dayton, Ohio, on June 22, 1931, and was the son of James Matthew and Betty Mae (Ruby) Terrell. Dale was a 1949 graduate of Madison Township High School, Trotwood, OH. He married Annabelle West on February 3, 1950, and remained her true companion until her death in June 2017. Dale was a charter member of Trotwood Grace Brethren Church. Dale was an accomplished pianist, and turned his love of music into a vocation, spending over 50 years serving southern Ohio and surrounding areas as a piano tuner and technician.



Dale is survived by his brother Daniel Paul Terrell of Prescott, AZ; children Sharon (Tom) Stallter of Scappoose, OR, Lynn Jones of Englewood, OH, Mark (Elaine) Terrell of Springfield, OH, and Christine Rowlette, of Calera, AL; 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.



Dale is preceded in death by his wife, Annabelle (West) Terrell; his parents, Jim Matt and Betty Mae; his brothers, Charles and John; and his sister, Betty Lou Mills.



Private interment will be conducted at a later date in Chaplain, Kentucky.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be sent to: lcrowlette@gmail.com.

